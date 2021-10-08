Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives C$3.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRZ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$181.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

