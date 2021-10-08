Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $313,355.28 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

