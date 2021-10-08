CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $369,100.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $178.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CorVel by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.