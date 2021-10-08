Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

PINC stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 38.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $80,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

