$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,581 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

