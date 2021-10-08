AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $446,853.99 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $19,224.00.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.77. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

