Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

