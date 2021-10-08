BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 101.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

