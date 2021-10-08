Crown (NYSE:CCK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

