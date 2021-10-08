Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CNMD stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 50.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

