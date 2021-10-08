Analysts Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Price Target at $2.82

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

