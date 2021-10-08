Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

