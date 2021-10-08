Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.