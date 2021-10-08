JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,134,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $311,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.