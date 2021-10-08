Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,209.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.81. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

