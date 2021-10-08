Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 91.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.