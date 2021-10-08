Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

