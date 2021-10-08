Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

