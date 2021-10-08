Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $25.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.