Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $75.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.03.

LUV stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 183.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

