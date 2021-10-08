The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.16

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

PNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $722.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

