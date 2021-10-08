GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 26251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

