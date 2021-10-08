Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares during the period.

SILK opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

