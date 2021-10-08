Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Expands By 17.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

