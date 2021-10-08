Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $242.10

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 242.90 ($3.17), with a volume of 899091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.10 ($3.27).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

