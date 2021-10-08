Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 955,396 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

