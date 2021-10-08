TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

