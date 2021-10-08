Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $88,000 Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

