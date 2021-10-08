Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARRWU. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

