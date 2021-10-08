Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

