Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 93,637 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.69 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33.

