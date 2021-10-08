Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $54.07 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

