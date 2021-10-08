Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 2,566,216 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $9,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 651,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.