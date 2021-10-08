Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $15.22 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

