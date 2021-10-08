IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMV. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.93.

IMV opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

