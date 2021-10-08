Zacks Investment Research Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:HEP opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

