Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

