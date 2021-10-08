Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 40.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

