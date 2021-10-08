$0.20 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. BOX also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BOX stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

