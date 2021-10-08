Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daktronics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 517,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 378,608 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 279,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

