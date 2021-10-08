Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 443,709 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

TME stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.