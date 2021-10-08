Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,390. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

