Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 266,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $7,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.06%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

