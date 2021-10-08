Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.80 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

