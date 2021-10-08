Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $34,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.