Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,543 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.