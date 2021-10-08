U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. Analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.