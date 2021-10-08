Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. Barclays lowered Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after buying an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.