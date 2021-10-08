American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 721.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

