Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Proman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

